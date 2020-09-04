Africa: Former Gambia FA President Gomez Passes Away

The Gambian football family is in a state of grief following the deaths of former president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) George Gomez and former national team captain Papa Sarr Corr.

Gomez passed away on Tuesday (1 September 2020) at the age of 82. He served as GFF General Secretary before heading the federation between 1990-1992. He was also a former international and Executive Secretary of the Gambia Olympic Committee.

In a related development, former Scorpions captain Papa Sarr Corr breathed his last on Monday (31 August 2020) at the age of 51.

Sarr was one of the best defenders the Gambia produced, and he was a mainstay in the Gambia national team. He also captained one of Gambia's biggest club Real de Banjul.