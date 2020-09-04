Africa: Former Gambia FA President Gomez Passes Away

3 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Gambian football family is in a state of grief following the deaths of former president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) George Gomez and former national team captain Papa Sarr Corr.

Gomez passed away on Tuesday (1 September 2020) at the age of 82. He served as GFF General Secretary before heading the federation between 1990-1992. He was also a former international and Executive Secretary of the Gambia Olympic Committee.

In a related development, former Scorpions captain Papa Sarr Corr breathed his last on Monday (31 August 2020) at the age of 51.

Sarr was one of the best defenders the Gambia produced, and he was a mainstay in the Gambia national team. He also captained one of Gambia's biggest club Real de Banjul.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.