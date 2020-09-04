Malawi to Benefit From New UK £119m Aid Package to Combat Threats of Covid-19, Famine

4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Britain has announced that Malawi is among the eight countries that will benefit from a new UK £119 million (about K120 billion) aid package to combat the threat of coronavirus and famine.

This is contained in a statement by British High made available to Nyasa Times announcing UK's Department for International Development (DFID) merger with the Foreign Office to create the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Apart from Malawi, other beneficiaries of the aid package, according to the statement includes Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

" Without international attention, many more will die from hunger and disease, and the pandemic will continue to spread in developing countries and to the wider world," the statement noted.

Alongside the aid package, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has appointed former DfID cting Permanent Secretary, Nick Dyer, as UK's first Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs to work in partnership with other donors, UN agencies, NGOs and foundations to help prevent catastrophic famine.

"Coronavirus and famine threaten millions in some of the world's poorest countries, and give rise to direct problems that affect the UK, including terrorism and migration flows," Raab says.

He said global Britain, as a force for good in the world, is leading by example and bringing the international community together to tackle these deadly threats.

"We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise."

The UK is already leading the way in the international search to find a coronavirus vaccine and has committed to equitable access for all to a successful vaccine, treatments and tests. It is the largest donor to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is helping to make sure the poorest countries can access any Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, the UK will continue to use its seat on the UN Security Council to call for life-saving humanitarian access for everyone who needs it and hold countries to account on their international legal obligations to allow aid workers to operate impartially in conflict zones.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.