Ghana: Papaye Outdoors Nine-Member Board of Directors

3 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

Konkonuru — A nine-member board of Directors of the Papaye Recreational Village at Konkonuru in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region, was Thursday inaugurated here with a call on private sector to help bolster the nation's tourism sector.

The board will among other things, provide policy direction and innovations aimed at making the ecotourism enclave second to none in the country.

It has as Chair, the Aburihene and Adontenhene of the Akuapim Traditional Area, Nana Gyan Akwasi II.

It also has the Executive Chairman Papaye Fast Food Company Limited, Dr Samir Kalmoni and Mr Frank Appiah, a chartered marketer and Mr Devine Kwadwo Asiedu, Chief Executive Officer of Papaye and Mr Ransford Tetteh, a former Editor of the Daily Graphic

The rest are Kwabena Attefuah Ankamah, a lawyer; Kofi Osei; a land economist, Elizabeth Safoa-King, a human resource expert and Alhaji Abubakar Tafayi, a businessman.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akuapem South, Mr Frank Adu, who inaugurated the board commended management of Papaye for the ecotourism facility which would not only provide jobs but also contribute to the country's tourism sector.

He charged them to uphold the tenets of good corporate governance of fairness, accountability and transparency adding, bring your wealth of experience expertise to bear on the Papaye Recreational Village.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, in a speech read on his behalf by Madam Juliet Obeng of the Regional Coordinating Council, praised management of the company for the vision. saying the tourism potential of the country was enormous and therefore asked the board to provide strategic leadership to the company to enable the company to achieve its set vision and mission.

The Regional Minister expressed the government's commitment to create the enabling environment for foreign direct investment to spur the country's development.

In response, the board chair, Nana Gyan Kwesi II, thanked the management of the Papaye for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would deliver on their mandate.

He commended Dr Kalmoni for his vision in the tourism and the hospitality sector by way of the great ecotourism infrastructure he had put up at the village.

He assured them of the traditional rulers commitment for the sustenance of the facility.

Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) who chaired the function, urged them to summit a policy to the GTA to enable the facility to be certificated when it starts operating.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.