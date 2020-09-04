Ghana: Farmer Kills Wife, Commits Suicide At Appiakrom

Sunyani — Agya Simon, a 53-year-old farmer, allegedly shot and killed his wife Auntie Akosua, 51, at Appiakrom in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

Sensing danger, the farmer committed suicide by turning the gun on himself shortly after committing the crime.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicates that there was a misunderstanding between the married couple for some time now, and on Tuesday around 2pm Agya Simon decided to end it all.

It was further established that the late Auntie Akosua had six children in her previous marriage before she entered into the relationship with Agya Simon.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the incident to a local radio in Sunyani yesterday.

He said the police had information that the suspect has killed his wife and that the police went to the scene only to find the two corpses in pool of blood.

Chief Insp Oppong said that the police found traces of blood at the scene and Agya Simon lying in a pool of blood with severe head and neck injuries.

The Police PRO said the two corpses have been deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

He noted that for the past two years the police have received six cases of men killing their wives in the vicinity.