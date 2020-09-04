Ghana: Nkansah - Medal Expectations On Ghanaian Athletes Unrealistic

3 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Ghanaian athlete Eric Nkansah says the only way athletes would be able to achieve their medal targets and subsequently financial promises made to them by government ahead of major competitions, is only when their preparations are well catered for.

According to him, the promises from the government to athletes to win medals at competitions, especially the Olympic Games before they will be rewarded should be scrapped as most of them would not make it to finals due to poor preparations.

He explained that government, as well as the Sporting Federations, should rather invest in the preparations of these athletes so they can win a lot of medals when they compete.

Nkansah stated that during his time, athletes were engaged in a lot of competitions which is the reason why they excelled in international competitions.

"Sports is all about long-term preparations. If there isn't any adequate preparation the athletes cannot win those monies that have been promised. The preparations are the most important thing and that is where the government must pay attention to", he told Happy FM.

"If we prepare the athletes well, that is where we can get more medals because sports is all about preparations."

He added that government promising athletes of big rewards before the Olympic Games should stop as athletes without proper preparations cannot win any medal.

"That method of bringing out a reward scheme for athletes prior to the Olympic Games should be scrapped. What matters is the preparations. If an athlete should receive $20,000 for winning gold at the Olympics, then the government should invest in the preparations of the athlete. If there isn't any adequate preparation, the athletes cannot win," he added.

The former Ghanaian sprinter also congratulated the government for the construction of the 10-multipurpose Youth and Sports Centres across the country which he stated would help to unearth a lot of talents. - Happy 98.9FM.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.