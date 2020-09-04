Ghana: Zeepay Opens New Office At Kasoa

Zeepay, a fast-growing financial technology (Fintech) and mobile money company, has opened an office in Kasoa to serve the financial needs of residents of the area and its environs.

The new flagship branch, located along the Bawjiase road, Zeepay said would serve Kasoa, which is currently one of the fastest-growing cities in Ghana and West Africa and also deepen financial inclusion among the residents of the area.

At the launch, the Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, said the management and board of Zeepay, a sender of foreign remittances into mobile money wallets in Ghana, decided to establish an office in Kasoa because of the high number of returnees living in the town and the high rate of remittance receivers located there.

"Over the last two years, we have seen over 200,000 remittance transactions go into the Kasoa municipality and its environs annually. This decision is one of the major influencing factors that drove us to set up an office in the area," he said.

Operating in more than 26 countries with an office in United Kingdom and 150,000-agent network across the country, he said the objective of Zeepay was to help reduce the cost of remittance on both the sending and receiving sides.

Mr Kwame Achampong-Kyei, who chaired the programme, said plans were underway to establish 100 Zeepay offices across the country.

He said the establishment of Zeepay offices across the country formed part of the expansion programme of the company and strategy to capture the biggest share of the mobile money market in Ghana.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Zeepay, Dede Quarshie, in her remarks, said the services of the Zeepay included airtime for all networks in both Ghana and abroad, ability to fund Zeepay Mobile Money using VISA Card or from all networks and regular cash in and out at agent points, including banking halls and automated teller machines.

The Business Banking Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Grace Elizabeth Anim-Yeboah, commended Zeepay for establishing the Kasoa office.