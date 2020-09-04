Ghana: Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants At Adompe

3 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Adompe, a suburb of Akyem Kade in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified as Kofi Amoah, was gunned down in a wooden structure, at the outskirt of the community on Monday, and the body has been deposited at the Kade Government Hospital Morgue.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command , Sergeant Francis Gomado, told Starr News, the father of the deceased, Kwadwo Yeboah, reported the incident to the police .

Sgt Gomado said police personnel dispatched to the crime scene, found the deceased lying in a supine position beside a wooden structure at the outskirt of the community.

Sgt Gomado said police observed that the deceased was wearing a shirt and trouser over a Wellington boot, and also found empty cartridge, pick axe, shovel and porridge beside the deceased.

The police observe red multiple wounds suspected to be gunshot wounds on the body, and a search conducted by the police inside the wooden structure, reveled two single barrel guns and a pistol.

