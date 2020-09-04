Ghana: Lesico Infrastructure Promises to Complete Keta Water Expansion Project On Schedule

Lesico Infrastructure Limited, the firm executing work on the Keta Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project in the Volta Region has assured project will be completed in two years as scheduled.

According to the Liaison Director of the Israeli Company, Nelson Sena, the company would begin work in earnest as soon as all preparatory works were completed.

He said the infrastructure firm recognised the significance of the project in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision to ensure nationwide access to potable water by 2027.

The assurance came after President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for commencement of the €85 million project in the South Tongu District last week during which he called on the company to deliver the project on time.

According to Mr Sena the project would involve the rehabilitation of the existing Keta Water Treatment Plant to restore it to its installed capacity of 7,200m3/day and construction of a new water treatment facility, with a capacity of 35,000m3/day.

" The Work which will be carried out will be in accordance with the system profile for Abor, Agbozume, Aflao and Sogakope that was handed over to us with necessary changes which will engulf all existing and proposed components into one scheme which will satisfy the needs of all localities", he said.

According to Mr Sena new pipelines, water reservoirs and other storage facilities in the project area would be constructed and old ones rehabilitated to meet the water production and distribution designs.

"When this water project is completed, the entire beneficiary communities will no longer face problem of assession clean drinking water", Mr Sena assured the President and residents of the area.

It is recalled that at the sod cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted that the existing water supply system in the area was unable to meet the increasing demand for water due to rapid population growth.

Additionally, he said, it was difficult to use groundwater as an alternative source of potable water because the groundwater in those parts of the region, was mostly saline.

"In recognition of these difficulties, government has decided to provide a befitting water supply system to ensure reliable supply of potable water to meet the water demands of Keta and its environs, for the rapid development of the area and the region," he said.

To resolve the challenge, President Akufo-Addo said the government had secured funding from Deutsche Bank S.p.A, with an export credit guarantee from SACE S.p.A, Italy, of an amount of €85,112,854.

When completed, the project would supply potable water to Kpodze, Kpotame, Vume, Tefle, Sokpoe, Dabala Junction, Tregui, Badadzi, Havedzi, Adzato, Suipe, Adutor, Horvi-Amedzi, Devegodo, Horvi-Kokoroko, Salo, Galo, Agortoe, Kpenu, Lolito, Floto, Lotame, and New Town.

The rest are Agbatsivi, Kpordui, Alakple, Kodzi, Flohor, Atito, Genui, Azanu, Bomigo, Tumu, Anyanui, Atiteti, Dzita, Atorkor, Whuti, Srogboe, Anloga, Woe, Tegbi, Hovi-Aferdome, Vodza, Keta, Kedzi, Nukpesekope and surrounding villages, serving over 422,160 people.