Ghana: Abossey Okai Chief, 4 Others Granted Gh¢10,000 Bail Over Homowo Celebration

The Chief of Abossey Okai , Nii Abossey III, and four others, charged with organising special event without notifying police, were yesterday granted GH¢10,000 self recognisance bail by the Abeka District Court, in Accra.

The accused, Nii Abossey III, Jacob Laryea, Okyeame II, Naa Korkoi II, Manye , John Awuley Lartey and Godfred Marmah Nelson, Nii Okyeame, pleaded not guilty, to the charges.

They would re-appear before court, presided by Mrs Adzoa Ofosu Akyaamah, on September 7.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit organising special event without notifying police contrary to section 23(1)of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29) and Sections 9 a and c of the Public Order Act 1994(Act 491).

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

It would be recalled that Ghanaian Times Monday, August 31, 2020 issue, carried a story that two persons were shot dead and another injured by gun wielding men, during the Homowo festival at Abossey Okai, on Saturday.

The dead were shot in their chest while the injured suffered gunshot wound on his right arm.

The bodies of the two male adults yet to be identified have been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary, while the injured had since been treated and discharged, but no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

The Kaneshie Police received information that the chief and people of Abossey Okai had organised Ga Homowo festival without notifying the police.

DSP Tenge said in the cause of the celebration, while some customary rites were being performed, gunshots were heard outside, and some people were injured and rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Sukura Community Hospital.

She said police proceeded to the scene and after confirming the incident, went to the two health facilities where the victims were taken to.

DSP Tenge said hospital authorities confirmed that three persons were rushed to the facilities with gunshot wounds, and two died while receiving treatment, but the third victim who sustained injury on the right arm was treated and discharged.

She said investigation into the case was ongoing, and appealed to the public to assist the police with reliable information for the arrest of the other suspects.