Tunisia: Coronavirus - 198 More Infection Cases, 3 Additional Deaths (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 198 more confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, including 178 domestic and 20 imported and three more deaths were recorded on September 2, the Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Samples were taken from 2583 cases including 260 from patients already diagnosed with the virus, 34 of whom still tested positive, it added.

The Ministry said 3,193 COVID19 confirmed cases, including 574 imported cases, 2,589 domestic and 31 deaths have been recorded since the reopening of borders last June 27.

The same source reports that 66 patients with COVID-19 are currently admitted to hospitals among whom 20 are in intensive care.