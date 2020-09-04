Liberia: Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan Reportedly Suffers Stroke

3 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Rodney Sieh

Monrovia — Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan is admitted at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center after suffering what a senior administration official described as a massive stroke Thursday.

Multiple sources in government confirmed to FrontPageAfrica late Thursday that the Minister did not have any long-term illness and had lunch with a couple of senior administration officials Thursday afternoon.

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe when contacted would only say that minister fell off and had no further details on what happened. "I can't say exactly what happnened, but he is responding."

FrontPageAffrica has learned that President George Manneh Weah has been informed and plans are being made to try to get the minister out of the country for further treatment.

