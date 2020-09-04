Liberia: Public Works Minister Admitted to Surgery At JFK

4 September 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Joaquin M. Sendolo

Public Works Minister Mabutu Vlah Nyenpan was last evening rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Centre following a collapse which, sources told the Daily Observer, rendered him unconscious. According to our source, Minister Nyenpan's condition required immediate surgical attention.

Eyewitnesses said Minister Nyenpan's arrival at the hospital between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. yesterday attracted the huge presence of security at the entrance, followed by visitations by high profile individuals, including former legislative colleagues.

Minister Nyenpan was once a Senator of Sinoe County. He got the ministerial position in 2018 through the gesture of President George Weah.

The hospital authorities did not comment on the precise health condition of the Minister when contacted yesterday, on grounds that patient information at the medical facility is a matter of confidentiality.

It can be recalled that the House of Representatives called the JFK Hospital administration to question a month ago when a person presenting himself as a relative of the late Sinoe County District # Representative, Nagbe Sloh, went ahead to post on social media the mortal remains of the lawmaker.

