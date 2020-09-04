Liberia: Bad Day for Thomas Fallah

-as legislative staffers halt endorsement program

A group believed to be supporters of Montserrado County District#5 Representative and senatorial candidate Thomas Fallah has been chased out of the Capitol.

Aggrieved legislative staffers demanding unpaid salaries and benefits ran supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change candidate for the December 8, 2020 senatorial elections out of the premises of the Legislature Thursday on grounds that they want their demands addressed immediately.

The supporters had gone to the Capitol to endorse the senatorial bid of Rep. Fallah when they met resistance from the aggrieved staffers. Rep. Thomas Fallah chairs the House Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance.

Speaking to reporters assigned at the Capitol, the spokesperson for the aggrieved legislative staffers Charles S. Brown insists that they will not allow any group to endorse Fallah's candidacy at the Capitol until their Liberian dollar salary component and gasoline allotment that were deducted are restored.He says anyone wanting to endorse Rep. Fallah is free to do so but not on the grounds of the Capitol.

Charles alleges that Fallah has committed mayhem on staffers, so anybody coming to endorse his candidacy at the Capitol should tell him that since the 2020/2021 draft national budget is currently before him as Chairman on Ways, Means and Finance, the senatorial candidate must ensure their arrears and benefits are paid.

Rep. Fallah, backed senior officials of the ruling establishment, including the Minister of Finance Samuel Tweah, has been dishing out thousands of dollars to various communities in Montserrado County to boost his senatorial bid in the county.

"We saw people dressed in Thomas Fallah's T-shirts who do not work here and we have decided that nobody will endorse anybody here, not just Thomas Fallah but anyone until we get our money", Brown maintains.