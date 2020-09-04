Zimbabwe: Land Compensation Deal Unconstitutional - MDC Alliance

3 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance says the Global Compensation Deed signed between the government of Zimbabwe and former white commercial farmers, displaced during the 2000 Fast Track Land Reform Program is unconstitutional as it did not emanate from parliament in accordance with the constitution.

A few days ago, government of Zimbabwe signed a US$3.5 billion deal to compensate former white farmers for the improvements made on the land they lost during the land reform.

However, the deal, as prescribed by the law, was supposed to go before Parliament leading to an Act of Parliament.

MDC Alliance Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said although the party is in support of the land reform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration breached certain provisions of the constitution.

"We note with concern that the Global Compensation Deed has been concluded without the particular of Parliament and key stakeholders in breach of the Constitution and the rule of law, in particular sections 295(4) which requires that any compensation for previously acquired agricultural land must be paid in terms of an Act Of Parliament.

"Adequate and fair compensation is necessary to ensure viability and national stability," she noted.

She further questioned where the $US3.5 billion would be sourced from.

"There is no clarity as to where these funds will come from, who the beneficiaries of the funds will be, or how this figure has been computed. The lack of transparency on a matter that concerns public debt and public interest does not bond well,' Mahere added.

According to the agreement, the money will be paid in installments, with half payable 12 months after signature of the agreement.

The other half will be paid in four annual installments, each of one-eighth of the amount but the whole lot can be paid within 12 months if the money is mobilized by then.

The deal further states that the former farm owners who are indigenous Zimbabweans or citizens of countries which had ratified Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements or Bilateral Investment Treaties with Zimbabwe at the time their land was compulsorily acquired for resettlement are entitled to compensation for both land and improvements, in terms of subsections (1) and (2) of Section 295 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare in July, said the agreement was a significant step towards bringing closure to the land reform program.

Under the program which started in the early 2000s, government compulsorily acquired excess farmland from white farmers to resettle landless blacks.

The government said this was meant to redress colonial land ownership imbalances that were skewed in favor of whites, and also to economically empower the country's majority blacks.

"This momentous event is historic in many respects, it brings both closure and a new beginning in the history of the land discourse in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said at the time.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.