Zimbabwe: President Mourns Former Indian President Mukherjee

3 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Leeroy Dezenga

President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee who died on August 31.

Mukherjee served as Indian president between 2012 and 2017.

Through his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa consoled Indians and the world on the country's behalf.

"I was saddened to learn of the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. I send the condolences of the people of Zimbabwe to our friends in India as they mourn their former president," President Mnangagwa wrote.

Reports from India say Mukherjee died of multiple organ failure on Monday after being admitted to hospital weeks ago, having also contracted coronavirus.

He was 84 at the time of his death.

