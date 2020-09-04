Sudan: West Kordofan, Khartoum Sit-Ins Unwavering

Ghubeish / Khartoum — The sit-in in Ghubeish in West Kordofan entered its third week on Wednesday, while activists organised a protest vigil in front of the cabinet buildings in Khartoum, in solidarity with the sit-in.

The participants of the vigil in Khartoum handed a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office, in which they demanded the provision of water, electricity, health and education roads in Ghubeish.

They expressed their protest against the statements of the West Kordofan Governor Hamid Abdelrahman in which he described the demands of the sit-in as impossible, and demanded from the protesters in Ghubeish to lift the sit-in in front of the locality's offices.

Yesterday, marches were organised by groups of professionals and members of resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods of Ghubeish in support of the sit-in.

The sit-in in Ombadda in Omdurman entered its eighth day yesterday.

Mohamed Ismail, leading member of the sit-in committee, told Radio Dabanga that they will immediately lift the sit-in if the demands, which he described as legitimate, are fulfilled.

The protestors demand the replacement of officials in the district who are affiliated with the former regime of Omar Al Bashir, and the improvement of basic services in the district populated by many displaced and other people from the peripheries.

Khartoum Water Authority

Staff members of the Khartoum Water Authority announced a hunger strike and an open sit-in in front of the Khartoum state government's secretariat, due to the state's refusal to meet them and listen to their demands.

The staff association's steering of the Khartoum Water Authority submitted 20 requests, including the dismissal of the director general and directors of departments and the restructuring of the authority.

They also called for setting a financial regulation to achieve justice and expedite the solution of the temporary workers problem, in addition to reviewing the fuel distribution on the authority's vehicles. And review the procurement and invoicing system in the authority.

Employees of the General Secretariat of the Press and Publications Council organised a protest stand in front of the Council of Ministers yesterday to demand their entitlements that have not been paid since June until now. A memorandum in this regard has been delivered demanding the restitution of rights.

Badreldin Abdelrahman, an employee of the Press and Publications Council, said that they did not receive the salaries and benefits since June. "The delay in disbursing benefits caused suffering due to the economic and living conditions that the country is experiencing," he said.

A number of dismissed civil service employees in Sudan as well staged a protest vigil in front of the Council of Ministers yesterday, to demand their return to service and disbursement of all their dues.

