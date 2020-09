Businessman Farai Jere who is facing fraud charges has has been granted $20 000 bail by the High Court.

This follows an appeal against the Harare Magistrates' Court decision refRank ( + / - )using him bail. Justice Pisirayi Kwenda granted the appeal by Jere citing misdirection on the part of the lower court.

He has also been ordered to surrender travel documents, not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a week at the nearest police station.