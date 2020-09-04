Kenya: Man in Court for Assaulting Wife, Removing Her Teeth

3 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A garbage collector who tortured his wife and removed her two teeth has been charged with causing grievous harm.

Felix Ochieng Owino was accused of causing injuring Ruth Anyona at their home in Silanga, Kibera on August 1.

Ms Anyona had found her husband at home after she returned from visiting her parents and told him that her family needed help.

It was then that he allegedly picked a piece of wood which he used to beat her.

She sustained injuries on the jaw, the left eye and the chest.

Police recovered the two teeth which will be used as the exhibit in the case.

Mr Owino denied the charges when he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua at the Kibera Law Courts.

He was freed on a Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on September 16.

