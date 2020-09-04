Nigeria: Movie Producers Postpone Election

4 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Taiwo Jimoh

Registered Trustees of Association of Movies Producers Nigeria have postponed their election scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2020, at No 16, Bassie Ogamba Street, Surulere.

In a statement, the Association said the postponement was reached at the extraordinary Congress held at the National Secretariat on Friday, August 28, 2020. Consequently, the Board of Trustees of Mr. Zeb Ejiro, Mr. Shola Adeyemi and Mr. Joe Dudun.

Also in attendance at the meeting were representatives from Kano, Kogi, Niger, Rivers, Bayelsa and Anambra States respectively.

Meanwhile, Ralph Nwadike-led executives whose tenure expired November 2019 has been dissolved.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.