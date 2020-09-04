Nigeria: Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Hike Most Unfortunate - Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Thursday, said the recent increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff by the Federal Government was most unfortunate, as the government was toeing a dangerous path.

Speaking on the heels of the recent increase of price PMS and electricity tariff, Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the Federal Government is insensitive to the plights of the masses.

He added that at a difficult time like the present, when the whole world is still going through the COVID-19 pandemic, even with the closure of our land borders since last year, it was a wrong move.

Aare Adams said: "It is unfortunate that the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility to the ordinary Nigerian. The hardship of unprecedented increase in transportation and electricity tariffs will, for a long time, affect the people of this country.

"This is not the kind of change we expected from a government that rode to power with very much hope and expectations from Nigerians.

"And, rather than cushioning the effect of this outrageous increase, the Federal Government decided to look the other way.

"With this sudden increase, the price of every commodity will definitely reach the rooftops and this is uncalled for, particularly at a time like this when the world is still battling with the COVID-19 impasse.

"Electricity is life. I know how much I pay as electricity bills. So how do you think an ordinary Nigerian citizen could cope with this sudden increase?

"It is killing and the Federal Government must desist from embarking on policies that are capable of destroying the trust reposed in it by the people because the timing for the sudden increase is wrong.

"However, we strongly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to reverse the price in the interest of the masses," Aare Gani Adams added.

