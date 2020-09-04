Nigeria: Kidnapped Medical Doctor Regains Freedom - NMA Chairman

3 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar — The Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH.Dr Vivien Otu who was kidnapped last week in Calabar has regained her freedom after spending five days in the kidnapper's den.

Even though details of her release was still sketchy Vanguard gathered that she regained freedom late Thursday night at about 9: 30 pm.

Confirming her release to Vanguard on telephone Thursday night, the Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, , Cross River State Chapter, Dr Innocent Abnag said they got information that she was released about 20 minutes ago.

"I got information that she was released 20 minutes ago, but we shall be meeting as a body to revisit the position we have earlier this week," he said.

Recall that the Medical Association had raised the alarm over the state of security in Cross River, stressing that security was in an abysmal state in Cross River

They also urged President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Security in Cross River adding that he should immediately give directives for mobilization of human and material resources to effectively curtail the increasing spate of insecurity within the state.

The Association said the recent situation in the state Capital and Cross River as a whole has deteriorated and was fast becoming irredeemable while withdrawing its services from all the facilities in the state including private hospitals, isolation centres amongst others since Saturday, August 29 until their member, Dr Vivien Otu was released.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.