Nigeria: Atiku Rejects New Electricity Tariff, Says It's Ill-Timed

4 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has opposed the upward review of electricity tariff in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the implementation of the cost-reflective electricity tariff for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, in August.

The new tariff regime, which kicked off on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, has drawn the ire of Nigerians who see the development as exploitative.

The regime proposes an upwardly adjusted tariff for customers who are not averse to paying more to enjoy longer hours of electricity supply, standard voltage profile and faster fault clearance timeliness.

Atiku, in his reaction on his Twitter, described the increment as "impetuous disregard for the challenges" faced by Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the new tariff was "ill-timed and ill-advised", adding that instead of an increment, Nigerians deserved a "stimulus", especially in the face of COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging economies across the world.

"I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

"Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised," he said.

Tagged:
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
