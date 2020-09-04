Tunisia: Calming Political Climate Is Essential for New Government - Youssef Chahed

3 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The calming of the political climate in the country is essential to enable the new government to work and focus on economic and social priorities and the challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic," said Youssef Chahed, president of Tahya Tounes party, on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover ceremony held Thursday in Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, Chahed said that the peaceful alternation of power is a good sign for the future of democracy in Tunisia.

In this context, the former PM stressed the importance of stability and consensus. "No government can succeed in a tense climate," he stressed.

Chahed said he had spoken with new Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, on this issue, urging him to work to create a political climate that would allow his government team to achieve results on the economic and social levels.

The ten elected members of Tahya Tounes parliamentary bloc voted confidence in the Mechichi government, which succeeded in gaining the confidence of parliament with 134 votes in favour.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.