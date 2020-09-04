Tunisia: Calming Political Climate Is Essential for New Government - Youssef Chahed

Tunis/Tunisia — "The calming of the political climate in the country is essential to enable the new government to work and focus on economic and social priorities and the challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic," said Youssef Chahed, president of Tahya Tounes party, on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover ceremony held Thursday in Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, Chahed said that the peaceful alternation of power is a good sign for the future of democracy in Tunisia.

In this context, the former PM stressed the importance of stability and consensus. "No government can succeed in a tense climate," he stressed.

Chahed said he had spoken with new Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, on this issue, urging him to work to create a political climate that would allow his government team to achieve results on the economic and social levels.

The ten elected members of Tahya Tounes parliamentary bloc voted confidence in the Mechichi government, which succeeded in gaining the confidence of parliament with 134 votes in favour.