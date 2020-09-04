Tunisia: Covid-19 - Curfew Lifted in El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest

Tunis/Tunisia — The local committee to fight againt the coronavirus in Gabes, on Thursday, decided to lift the curfew in the delegations of El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest.

During a meeting dedicated to the assessment of the epidemiological situation in the region, it was also decided to reopen the mosques in the two delegations while maintaining the suspension of Friday prayers.

The committee called on the inhabitants of El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest to ensure compliance with the health protocol and barrier gestures.