Tunisia: Covid-19 - Curfew Lifted in El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest

3 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The local committee to fight againt the coronavirus in Gabes, on Thursday, decided to lift the curfew in the delegations of El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest.

During a meeting dedicated to the assessment of the epidemiological situation in the region, it was also decided to reopen the mosques in the two delegations while maintaining the suspension of Friday prayers.

The committee called on the inhabitants of El Hamma and El Hamma-Ouest to ensure compliance with the health protocol and barrier gestures.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.