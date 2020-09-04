Tunisia: Cumulative Tourism Revenues Fall By 61 Percent By Late August 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — Cumulative tourism revenues fell by 61% to 1.4 billion dinars at the end of August 2020, against 3.7 billion dinars during the first eight months of the previous year, according to statistics published on Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

The BCT also reported a slight increase in cumulative labour income of 6%, to 3.6 billion dinars, compared to the same period in 2019.

The amount earmarked for cumulative external debt services declined by 15% to 6 billion dinars.

In turn, the net foreign exchange assets amounted to 21.2 billion dinars as of 2 September, the equivalent of 141 days of imports, compared to 17.5 billion dinars at the beginning of September 2019 (99 days of imports).