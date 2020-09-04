Tunisia: Bab Saadoun Children's Hospital - Healthcare Services Still Operational After Reporting 7 Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bab Saadoun children's hospital is still operational, while taking additional preventive measures, said Director General of the hospital Souad Massoudi, on Thursday.

The hospital is operational despite recording 7 coronavirus infections on Wednesday among the medical and paramedical staff.

A nurse discovered that one of her friends was infected with the coronavirus, Massoudi told TAP.

Necessary tests were immediately carried out for those who were in contact with the nurse.

The 7 infected staff members are currently in isolation, under medical surveillance, he added, saying all staff in contact with the nurse underwent coronavirus tests.

Local health director Tarek Ben Nasser, on Thursday, told TAP of the infection of 7 people among the medical and paramedical staff of the hospital.