Tunisia: Bab Saadoun Children's Hospital - Healthcare Services Still Operational After Reporting 7 Cases of Coronavirus Infection

3 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bab Saadoun children's hospital is still operational, while taking additional preventive measures, said Director General of the hospital Souad Massoudi, on Thursday.

The hospital is operational despite recording 7 coronavirus infections on Wednesday among the medical and paramedical staff.

A nurse discovered that one of her friends was infected with the coronavirus, Massoudi told TAP.

Necessary tests were immediately carried out for those who were in contact with the nurse.

The 7 infected staff members are currently in isolation, under medical surveillance, he added, saying all staff in contact with the nurse underwent coronavirus tests.

Local health director Tarek Ben Nasser, on Thursday, told TAP of the infection of 7 people among the medical and paramedical staff of the hospital.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.