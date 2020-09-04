Gambia: 2 Absconded Access Bank Staff Escorted From Dakar Over D21.4 Million Theft

Two senior staff of the Access Bank's Barra branch who allegedly fled the country with D21, 437, 722.90 have been reportedly arrested in Dakar, Senegal.

The two suspects were yesterday repatriated to The Gambia with a full police escort, The Point has learned.

Sarjo Corr and his Assistant Momodou Juldeh Jallow have been working with the bank's Barra branch, North Bank Region, before they allegedly fled the country with the money.

The theft incident, sources say, came to the attention of the bank's head office in Banjul Monday following complaints made by customers that the bank was closed, with all doors locked. Customers had spent hours queuing at the bank without seeing staff.

Sarjo Corr and Momodou Juldeh Jallow were believed to have swept the bank's safe deposit boxes and shutdown the Nigerian privately owned bank to abscond to neighbouring Senegal, a source told The Point.

Corr and Jallow were tracked down and later apprehended in Dakar, Senegal.

Bank officials in Banjul later reported a case of missing bank officials in Barra, which prompted the police investigations.

Superintendent Lamin Njie, the spokesman confirmed the incident.

"Very well, what we understand is that on Monday, the customers came to the bank to do their usual transactions, but they could not access the bank because the doors are all closed. People have been gathering there for a while, so this led to a call to the management of the bank and eventually they decided to come to find out what was going on."

"When they came to the bank, they found out that it was true that these people couldn't go into the bank to do their normal transactions because the doors were not opened. So, they tried to find out what was the reason because the two senior officers at the bank were supposed to be one Juldeh Jallow and Sarjo Corr.'

"These were the people who were supposed to have the keys to the bank, but they were not to be found," said Mr. Njie.