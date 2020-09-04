Gambia Records 38 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has registered 38 new positive coronavirus cases according to the 133rd COVID-19 situation report for 31 August 2020 (published on 2 September 2020).

The country also recorded 1 new COVID-related death, which now takes the deceased to 97.

Currently the country has 1,703 COVID-19 patients in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

At least 8 people are in quarantine, while 121 new people were discharged from treatment (recoveries).

The country has so far registered 3,067.

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 88 positive cases, bringing the total to 13,743 cases, 9,506 recovered, 287 deaths, and 3, 949 under treatment. At least 33 are currently in serious condition.