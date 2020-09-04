Gambia: GFF, GNOC Pays Tribute to Late George Gomez

3 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) have paid tribute to late George Gomez who passed away on Tuesday after a mild illness.

GFF said it learnt with deep shock and sadness the passing on of its former Secretary General Cum President George Gomez.

Mr Gomez was former GFA President from 1990-1992, a period that eventually ushered in former Football Boss Alh Babou Ceesay (1992-1993).

Mr Gomez was a member of the GFF Awards and Legends Committee and played a pivotal part in the first organised Football Awards held in January 2019.

The former Gambia Olympic movement CEO will be vividly remembered for his myriad knowledge in sports having authored a widely read publication "Milestones in Gambian Football" which chronicles the most important events of Football history in the Gambia. His book cradled the formative years and recent Gambian Football development.

He recently hailed the GFF Football leadership for their show of recognition and honor to late Alh Momodou Njie (Biri Biri) who also passed away in July.

Following the announcement of the sad news, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo said Football and sports world has lost an icon. "Uncle George Gomez was an epicentre of Football development and we at the Football House have lost an irreplaceable legend". Mr Bajo further described the late Goerge as a true partner and collaborator of the GFF "who has worked with us in every aspect of our development agenda as an adviser and committed member of the Legends Identification Commitee".

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) described its former Executive Director as was a great Gambian and an amazing human being.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and pray they have all the courage to cope with this tragedy", added GNOC.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.