Gambia: GFF, GNOC Pays Tribute to Late George Gomez

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) have paid tribute to late George Gomez who passed away on Tuesday after a mild illness.

GFF said it learnt with deep shock and sadness the passing on of its former Secretary General Cum President George Gomez.

Mr Gomez was former GFA President from 1990-1992, a period that eventually ushered in former Football Boss Alh Babou Ceesay (1992-1993).

Mr Gomez was a member of the GFF Awards and Legends Committee and played a pivotal part in the first organised Football Awards held in January 2019.

The former Gambia Olympic movement CEO will be vividly remembered for his myriad knowledge in sports having authored a widely read publication "Milestones in Gambian Football" which chronicles the most important events of Football history in the Gambia. His book cradled the formative years and recent Gambian Football development.

He recently hailed the GFF Football leadership for their show of recognition and honor to late Alh Momodou Njie (Biri Biri) who also passed away in July.

Following the announcement of the sad news, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo said Football and sports world has lost an icon. "Uncle George Gomez was an epicentre of Football development and we at the Football House have lost an irreplaceable legend". Mr Bajo further described the late Goerge as a true partner and collaborator of the GFF "who has worked with us in every aspect of our development agenda as an adviser and committed member of the Legends Identification Commitee".

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) described its former Executive Director as was a great Gambian and an amazing human being.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and pray they have all the courage to cope with this tragedy", added GNOC.