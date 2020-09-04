Gambian Players Edgy to Maintain Shapes As AFCON Qualifiers Looms

3 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambian national team players are expected to maintain their astonishing shape as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers looms closer.

The Scorpions will play away to Gabon in their group D encounter of the continent's prestigious biggest football fray qualifiers in November 2020.

The players will skirmish to keep their astounding form to bolster their chances of beating Gabon in both home and away legs in November 2020 to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Coach Tom Saintfiet side is currently leading group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 4 points after two group matches.

Meanwhile, The Gambia has never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations since the inception of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece in 1957.

