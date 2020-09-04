Gambia: Gorgi Mboob's Suspension Extended

3 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The commander of the Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police, Gorgi Mboob's suspension (administrative leave) has been extended for an additional 14 days as investigations into his alleged torture continue.

The police commander has been put under administrative leave as the authorities investigate an alleged crime said to have been committed by Mr. Mboob.

The Information Minister Ebrahim Sillah on Tuesday told West Coast Radio that the panel looking into the allegations is still investigating.

"Well he is still on administrative leave; it is extended for two weeks because the panel is still under investigation. The Inspector General and his team hope that probably the panel should be able to finish their investigation in this time frame."

It is alleged that the suspended police commander is still working despite being officially asked to stay home.

The police command launched an investigation into allegations that the Anti-Crime Unit boss, Gorgi Mboob assaulted and tortured a 26 year old Ebrima Sanneh in July.

It is alleged that he used a hoe to hit the victim on his genitals at the Anti-Crime headquarters in Bijilo.

It remains to be seen if the Inspector General of Police Mamour Jobe and his team of investigators will recommend punishments if the ACU commander is found wanting.

The existence of the Anti-Crime Unit of the police has sparked a debate among the populace after the recent incident by the unit's boss.

While some expressed concerns over the abuse of power by some personnel, others say the officials of the unit instead need better training as they play a pivotal role in reducing crime rate in the country.

