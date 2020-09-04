Gambia: Alasana Jatta Scores Twice in Danish Pokalen Big Win

3 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alasana Jatta scored a brace (two goals) during his second division side Viborg FF 9-0 away win over Morso in the first round of the DBU Pokalen (Danish Cup) in a game played at the Morso Multipark on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old striker registered his two goals in the second period of the game to help his side secure a whopping nine-goal win.

The Sukuta-born striker has now scored a combined seven goals for both his Estonian side Paide and Viborg FC in Denmark.

The win has progressed Jatta and Viborg into the second round of the DBU Pokalen (Danish Cup).

The heavy triumph is expected to boost Alasana Jatta's Viborg side confidence ahead of the new Danish Second Division season which is set to begin on 10th September when Viborg will play away to Hobro.

