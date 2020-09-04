Ethiopia: Multichoice to Boost Video Content Production in Ethiopia

MultiChoice is planning to invest in infrastructure and content creations in Ethiopia. Being in operation since 1992, the company owns its satellite TV, Dstv, is looking to significantly expand its reach, investment in people and infrastructure, and its support of Ethiopian content and content creators.

The announcement is part of MultiChoice Group's local content strategy, which seeks to capitalise on Ethiopia's expected growth potential. Ethiopia is Africa's second most populous country with a population of about 110 million. Its GDP grew by 8.3% to $91bn last year, while its information and communications technology sector is considered as largely untapped.

"Ethiopia is open for business and has demonstrated its commitment to supporting businesses from around the world. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to Ethiopia through the development of local skills and industries, and through exciting plans for content that speaks to Ethiopians in their own voice," said Calvo Mawela, CEO MultiChoice Group.

The MultiChoice Ethiopia operation, ably helmed by General Manager Gelila G. Michael, employs nearly 100 Ethiopians directly, and through its supply chain and network of technicians and installers supports hundreds more.