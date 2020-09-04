Ethiopia: FDI Creates 40,000 Jobs - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - During this hard time, the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has enabled Ethiopia to create some 40,000 job opportunities for citizens during the previous budget year, Ethiopian Investment Commission said.

Mekonnen Hailu, Communication Director at EIC told The Ethiopian Herald that despite the global situation, the inflow of FDI has created over 40,000 permanent and temporary job opportunities during the previous budget year. FDI has been contributing its role in the efforts of job creation.

The job opportunities were created in the agriculture, service and manufacturing industry sectors at Industrial Parks and other industrial areas, he said.

Some 80 per cent of the jobs went to women and are believed to help them ease their socio-economic challenges.

However, the commission faced difficulties in achieving its overall plan due to the challenge the COVID-19 outbreak posed.

"Although COVID-19 has been challenging the investment sector, some foreign and local companies have utilized the outbreak to a blessing and disguise and have shifted their operation to the production of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Previously, there was a challenge to meet the local PPE including facemasks demand. Besides generating hard currency, the shift in operation has enabled the country to meet its local demand for PPE with a fair price.

Companies that are engaged in apparel production in Hawasa Industrial Park and other foreign companies are contributing their role in producing standard facemasks and other PPE. These companies have contributed a lot in meeting the local shortage of PPE and generating hard currency.

Companies have been sustaining their employees and become profitable at this difficult time. The government is committed to further promote and attract FDI to the country.

He further noted that about 240 foreign investors are licensed to invest in Ethiopia in the just-ended fiscal year.