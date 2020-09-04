Sudan: Turkish Sudanese Insemination Center in Gazira State Receives Equipment

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Director General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Gazira state Ayman Ibrahim Adel Gadir renewed determination of his ministry to drive agro animal production process in the state.

Meanwhile he praised receiving equipment for Sudanese Turkish Insemination Center that included 10 bags of sperm impregnation frazin cows: 10 Liquid Nitrogen Preservatives 3liers capacity, costing SDG1.7m.

He affirmed that this step considered a real drive in the field of animal production.

For his part manager of financial and administrative affairs in the ministry Abdel Rahim Mohamed Tom appreciated the role of the ministry of finance for completing the importation of the equipment in order to rehabilitate the center to be a regional center in the field of animal production.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.