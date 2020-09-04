Sudan: Turkish Sudanese Insemination Center in Gazira State Receives Equipment

Medani — Director General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Gazira state Ayman Ibrahim Adel Gadir renewed determination of his ministry to drive agro animal production process in the state.

Meanwhile he praised receiving equipment for Sudanese Turkish Insemination Center that included 10 bags of sperm impregnation frazin cows: 10 Liquid Nitrogen Preservatives 3liers capacity, costing SDG1.7m.

He affirmed that this step considered a real drive in the field of animal production.

For his part manager of financial and administrative affairs in the ministry Abdel Rahim Mohamed Tom appreciated the role of the ministry of finance for completing the importation of the equipment in order to rehabilitate the center to be a regional center in the field of animal production.