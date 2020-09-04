Sudan: Daglo - Peace Agreement Is One of Most Important Accomplishments of Revolution

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and head of the government delegation for the peace negotiations in Juba, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that the agreement reached with the armed struggle movements in Juba was one of the most important achievements of the glorious December revolution.

He congratulated the Sudanese people on this achievement at a press conference he held Thursday afternoon at Khartoum Airport upon return from Juba, after the initial signing of the peace agreement with the armed struggle movements.

Lt. Gen. Daglo was received upon return at Khartoum Airport by the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, and a number of senior officials.

The First Vice President of the Sovereignty Council has considered the large support and welcome that the agreement received internationally and regionally a great motivation for the government, stressing the importance of implementing the agreement on the ground.

He indicated that the government negotiating delegation stayed in Juba for three days after the agreement's signing to arrange timetables with the movements to bring the agreement to reality.

Lt. Gen. Daglo appealed to the international community to stand alongside South Sudan State to implement the peace agreement, calling on those who did not join the agreement to join the peace process and for reaching comprehensive peace in the country.

He praised the efforts of the government of South Sudan State for hosting the negotiations, expressing special thanks to South Sudan mediation led by the Advisor of South Sudan government, Tut Gulwak, for their great efforts in bringing closer the views of the two parties.

It is to be noted that the agreements that were signed in Juba included protocols in the political fields, the national issues, security arrangements, distribution of wealth and power, the transitional justice, pastoral and nomadic development, the file of refugees and displaced persons, the nature of the crisis and dispute.

The negotiations that continued for nearly one year had culminated in the initialing of the peace agreement between the government and the armed struggle movements.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

