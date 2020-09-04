Sudan: Daglo Informed On Implementation of South Sudan Peace Agreement

Juba — A meeting was held in the office of the President of South Sudan State in, Juba between the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, the First Vice President of the Government of the South Sudan State, Dr. Riek Machar, and the Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, in the presence of the Adviser to the President of South Sudan State for Security Affairs and head of the Implementation Committee of South Sudan Peace Agreement, Tut Gulwak, and discussed the implementation of South Sudan Peace Agreement.

The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the implementation of South Sudan Peace Agreement and issues related to security arrangements for peace in South Sudan.

Daglo revealed that arrangements are underway for graduation of the first batch of forces in the coming period and the direct arrangement for graduating the second batch of forces.

Daglo has called on the international community and the United Nations organizations to help implementation of the peace agreement by identifying the problems that hinder the implementation of the agreement for solving them.

The head of South Sudan Peace Agreement Implementation Committee, Tut Gulwak, affirmed that the Vice President of Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council is the guarantor of the South Sudan Peace Agreement, adding that he was informed during the meeting on the implementation of the agreement and performance of the implementation committees.

Gulwak assured the citizens of the south that the agreement is progressing well.