Sudan: Japanese Ambassador Expresses Japan Welcome to Sudan Peace Agreement

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Elham Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed received, at her office, Thursday, the new Japanese Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Ambassador during the meeting, lauded the role being played by Japan, in Sudan, and the programs organized by the Japanese agency for International Cooperation (JAICA) in the country.

The Japanese diplomat, on his turn, said his country looks forward to increase the economic, industrial and consultative cooperation with Sudan, during his term of office, in Sudan, affirming that he will work for boosting the cooperation between the private sector institutions in the two countries.

He affirmed his country's support to the ongoing peace process in the country, referring to the statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, in this connection.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.