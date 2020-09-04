Sudan: Japanese Ambassador Expresses Japan Welcome to Sudan Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Elham Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed received, at her office, Thursday, the new Japanese Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Ambassador during the meeting, lauded the role being played by Japan, in Sudan, and the programs organized by the Japanese agency for International Cooperation (JAICA) in the country.

The Japanese diplomat, on his turn, said his country looks forward to increase the economic, industrial and consultative cooperation with Sudan, during his term of office, in Sudan, affirming that he will work for boosting the cooperation between the private sector institutions in the two countries.

He affirmed his country's support to the ongoing peace process in the country, referring to the statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, in this connection.