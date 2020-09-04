Liberia: LRA Kicks Off Tax Payment Receipts Verification Awareness

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has commenced an awareness campaign on usage of the "LRA Mobile App" for tax payment receipt verification in Montserrado County.

The awareness initiated by the Government and Not-For Profit Division in collaboration with Taxpayer Service Division also covers education about transport related business processes including vehicle registration and driver license eligibility, according to the Authority.

Speaking at the start of the campaign on Thursday September 3, 2020, LRA Assistant Commissioner for Government and Not-For Profit Division, Eddie Howe said the initiative is aimed at educating vehicle owners and operators on how to use the LRA Mobile App to verify tax payment receipts including vehicle registration documents, driver licenses and other tax kinds.

He encouraged taxpayers especially drivers and vehicle owners to always use the LRA Mobile App which is available in the Goggle-Play-Store to verify tax payment receipts.

Assistant Commissioner Howe said the LRA Mobile App is the easiest way to identify fake tax payment receipts issued by unscrupulous individuals defrauding the government of Liberia of needed revenues.

The LRA Mobile App launched in 2019 is used to verify tax payment receipts, obtain Tax Identification Number, and pay real property tax among others. Press Release