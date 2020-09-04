Liberia: LRA Kicks Off Tax Payment Receipts Verification Awareness

4 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has commenced an awareness campaign on usage of the "LRA Mobile App" for tax payment receipt verification in Montserrado County.

The awareness initiated by the Government and Not-For Profit Division in collaboration with Taxpayer Service Division also covers education about transport related business processes including vehicle registration and driver license eligibility, according to the Authority.

Speaking at the start of the campaign on Thursday September 3, 2020, LRA Assistant Commissioner for Government and Not-For Profit Division, Eddie Howe said the initiative is aimed at educating vehicle owners and operators on how to use the LRA Mobile App to verify tax payment receipts including vehicle registration documents, driver licenses and other tax kinds.

He encouraged taxpayers especially drivers and vehicle owners to always use the LRA Mobile App which is available in the Goggle-Play-Store to verify tax payment receipts.

Assistant Commissioner Howe said the LRA Mobile App is the easiest way to identify fake tax payment receipts issued by unscrupulous individuals defrauding the government of Liberia of needed revenues.

The LRA Mobile App launched in 2019 is used to verify tax payment receipts, obtain Tax Identification Number, and pay real property tax among others. Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.