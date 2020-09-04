Liberia: 'Don't Be 'Smart', Be 'Wise' President Weah'

H.E Dr. George MannehOppong Weah is the 25th President, Republic of Liberia, Head of State, and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia. The 53-year old Head-of-State is married to Madam Clar Weah, a Jamaican native. They are blessed with three children including George Weah Jr. Timothy Tarpeh Weah both are residence abroad. President Weah began a professional football career with a local football the soccer team called 'Young Survivors Clara town in 1981 and completed his football career in 200l3 with the football team Al Jazira FC, a football club (the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi in the UAE Arabian Gul). The climaxed of president Weah's football career prepared him for the nation's (Liberia) highest office which he took on January 22nd, 2018. Political Hot-Fire analysis some of President Weah's wise and smart decision-making mode.

Most presidents the world over, are running into crises because they take multiple smart decisions when they should make wise decisions on numerous issues that often than none lead to their sudden death, or removal from office in disgrace or thrown behind bars for their lifetime. This is the reason why most presidents are often overshadowed with enormous power to the extent that they make multiple smart decisions when they should be making wise decisions for the sake of the citizens, they lord over and protect.

For example, President Weah was very wise when waited very patiently for former president Sirleaf's tenure to have ended for him to succeed her. He would be smart if he had been very impatient and rest into a bush war to seek power in Liberia. He would have been very smart had he orchestrated the overthrow of former President Sirleaf while she was in office, but he was wise not to entertain or encourage ay such development during the waiting moment.

Since President Weah resumes the presidency on January 22, 2018, he has become smarter and smarter than being wiser in some decisions some of which may cause problems for him during his presidency. For example, President Weah's building of house so soon after his inauguration was not a wise decision it was a very smart decision that is not in his best interest.

A very wise decision would have been to wait at least three years into his presidency before embarking on his housing project. Second, the building of roads is not a bad idea is also in the interest of development, but such a decision was a smart decision and not a wise one. A wise decision would have been for President Weah to have focused initially on some basic kitchen table development that would have directly benefited the citizens and attractive to international donors.

For example, the president certain ways and means through achievable strategies that will lead to the citizenry benefitting from basic clean drinking water, reduction in the hard cost of living, affordable health care, affordable electricity, and the enforcement of Liberian local businesses that will prevent foreigners from encroaching on such domestic businesses directly and indirectly. A wise President cannot satisfy 4 million inhabitants, but a plan can be put in place that will prevent foreigners from creating additional poverty for Liberians.

President Weah also made another smart decision, when he disallowed then President Sirleaf administration to go scout free without any auditing to retrieve some of the nation's wealth that was either misappropriated and or stolen and a wise decision would have been for him to audit the outgoing government since according to him he didn't see any reserve up to the time he resumed office as president.

Former President Doe took a smart decision to overthrow a one-party system in Liberia and killed 17th former government officials which cost him his life and the life of over 150000 innocent people. Killed in separate civil wars. A wise decision would be to give the seventh men and longer jail sentenced rather than killed them. Taylor is today being jailed for 50-years for being smart and not being wise. If he were wise, he would have been living in peace today. Prince Johnson took a smart decision by killing. A wise decision would have been for him to have turned Doe over to the international communities for Justice.

Recommendations: President Weah will need to be wise and not smart when handling the affairs of Liberia. Being smart can always cause more and more catastrophe in the long run.