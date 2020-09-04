Liberia: Maryland Students Laud Govt. for USAID Cash Package

Just days after they drop their pens and papers after writing the 2019-2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination or WASSCE, several students in Pleebo, Maryland County electoral district #2 have commended the Government of Liberia for special packages received from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Speaking to this paper on Wednesday, 02 September a cross section of students in a joyous mood at the government-run secondary high school in Pleebo, said they feel proud to have benefited such huge package from USAID.

Margaret G. Hoto, a senior student of the Pleebo High School said, the package received in the tune of Ten thousand Liberian Dollars ($10,000LRD) from USAID through the Ministry of Education was a blessing in her academic sojourn.

She noted that though the money was intended for their transportation and feeling, she also used it to solve some of her financial problems on campus.

Margaret disclosed that prior to receiving the L$10,000, she had financial challenges, including class night fees and class project fees with her institution, noting that the said amount has covered these obligations and relieved her worries as well as fed and transported her during the exams.

She recalled at the start of the academic year things were so difficult for her and was at the verge of dropping out of school before the Corona virus pandemic break.

Student Margaret stressed that though it is good for a girl child to be educated but education without support from parents or relatives is difficult especially, for a girl to actually achieve her dreams or goals.

"Let me use this time to say thanks first to the Almighty God for my life and the life of my family, thanks to the government headed by his Excellence, President George Manneh Weah and USAID, for this huge package they have given me; this package has blessed me and it has solved those major problems" she expressed.

Another 12th grader in Pleebo, Mary S. Toe said, though she did not receive her package in full, but is grateful to God for being among the recipients.

Mary said the experience is first of its kind in her life to see students writing the WASSCE to receive money for feeding and transportation in Liberia.

She noted that though she has received only L$5,000 thru her Mobile Account, but she's so grateful because she wasn't expecting such amount at the beginning of the school year.

"I was surprised to have heard that students writing WASSCE will be giving the amount of 10,000 Liberia Dollars", she noted and thanked the government and USAID for the assistance provided, recommending that such gesture should continue for other students who will be writing the annual regional exams in 2021.