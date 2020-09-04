South Africa: Uncle Nabbed for the Brutal Murder of His Four Year Old Nephew

4 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police Management has learnt shock and dismay on the murder of 4-year-old boy at Xolobe Administrative Area, Tsomo.

According to information on Thursday, 03 September 2020, the deceased together with his sister (7) were left in their uncle's care by their grandmother who went to town to collect her grant.

The uncle forced the 7-year-old to go School while the four-year-old stayed behind.

Upon arrival back from school, she find the body of her brother covered with a cloth already dead.

Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, members made a gruesome discovery, they found the beheaded body of the boy.

Upon searching the premises, the boy's head was found hanging outside a tree.

A case murder was opened and the uncle (37) arrested and he will appear before Tsomo Magistrate's Court on Monday 07 September 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.