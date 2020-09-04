South Africa: Uncle Nabbed for the Brutal Murder of His Four Year Old Nephew

press release

Police Management has learnt shock and dismay on the murder of 4-year-old boy at Xolobe Administrative Area, Tsomo.

According to information on Thursday, 03 September 2020, the deceased together with his sister (7) were left in their uncle's care by their grandmother who went to town to collect her grant.

The uncle forced the 7-year-old to go School while the four-year-old stayed behind.

Upon arrival back from school, she find the body of her brother covered with a cloth already dead.

Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, members made a gruesome discovery, they found the beheaded body of the boy.

Upon searching the premises, the boy's head was found hanging outside a tree.

A case murder was opened and the uncle (37) arrested and he will appear before Tsomo Magistrate's Court on Monday 07 September 2020.