South Africa: Call to End Impunity - the Networks That Extend From Apartheid Banks to State Capture

analysis

The country must confront its culture of impunity for corruption and civil society groups believe that must include holding companies accountable for apartheid economic crime. The NPA's Advocate Hermione Cronje is listening, but her unit faces tough choices.

Advocate Hermione Cronje understands the pressure on her team to convict politicians involved in State Capture, but she says understanding patterns of looting is crucial to avoid the continuing cycle of graft and impunity.

"I do believe that the networks that we are currently confronting are networks that go back decades and it's important for us to understand how those networks work," said the head of the NPA's investigative directorate on Thursday.

Cronje was speaking in a webinar hosted by civil society group Open Secrets and the Financial Mail on tackling apartheid economic crime.

Open Secrets has submitted a memorandum to the NPA calling for the prosecution of two European banks, KBC Group and KBL, accused of laundering up to R350-billion so that the apartheid government could violate international sanctions and purchase of weapons.

The call to prosecute the banks has been supported by 23 civil society organisations.

Open Secrets approached the NPA after authorities in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as...