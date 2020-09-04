South Africa: Call to End Impunity - the Networks That Extend From Apartheid Banks to State Capture

GCIS
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane (file photo).
3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The country must confront its culture of impunity for corruption and civil society groups believe that must include holding companies accountable for apartheid economic crime. The NPA's Advocate Hermione Cronje is listening, but her unit faces tough choices.

Advocate Hermione Cronje understands the pressure on her team to convict politicians involved in State Capture, but she says understanding patterns of looting is crucial to avoid the continuing cycle of graft and impunity.

"I do believe that the networks that we are currently confronting are networks that go back decades and it's important for us to understand how those networks work," said the head of the NPA's investigative directorate on Thursday.

Cronje was speaking in a webinar hosted by civil society group Open Secrets and the Financial Mail on tackling apartheid economic crime.

Open Secrets has submitted a memorandum to the NPA calling for the prosecution of two European banks, KBC Group and KBL, accused of laundering up to R350-billion so that the apartheid government could violate international sanctions and purchase of weapons.

The call to prosecute the banks has been supported by 23 civil society organisations.

Open Secrets approached the NPA after authorities in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Former Minister Contradicts Herself at South African Commission
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Former President Zuma's Son Faces South Africa's Zondo Commission
Journalist Rejects Claims She Was Paid by Crime Intelligence
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.