Kenya: Court Upholds TSC Decision to Sack Employee Who Gamed System to Stop Loan Pay

The Labour Court has upheld the decision of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to sack a senior ICT officer who interfered with the staff payroll system to halt loan deductions for a colleague.

Justice Onesmus Makau found that the dismissal of Rachael Wambere Mwangi was fair and lawful, hence she is neither entitled to reinstatement nor compensation.

In addition, the judge said Ms Wambere is not entitled to payment of salary withheld since October 2018 when she was interdicted. The court noted that the interdiction letter clearly provided that she was only entitled to half salary during the period.

Justice Makau said TSC proved that there was a valid and fair reason for dismissing the claimant, who was working as a senior ICT officer at headquarters in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database (IPPD) Division.

She was specifically assigned to work on teachers' files and transactions.

According to TSC, Ms Wambere was dismissed for gross misconduct after investigations revealed that there were officers deployed at IPPD Division who were stopping existing loan payments for colleagues in order to help them obtain more facilities from different financial institutions.

Complaints from banks

Mr Zachary Audi, the payroll accountant in charge of the IPPD Division, testified that he received complaints from lenders over false clearance letters presented to them on accounts that had outstanding loans.

He checked the system and confirmed that indeed on November 27, 2017, deductions for a loan advanced by Equity Bank to Ms Grace Nyakanini, a secretariat employee at TSC headquarters, had been stopped.

He said the system revealed that the claimant's password had been used to stop Ms Nyakanini's loan payments, thereby enabled her to obtain another facility from Standard Chartered Bank.

The witness said her password could access both teaching and secretariat staff details, adding that the system can be accessed from any location provided one has a device and the logins.

He clarified that the level of access for each staff member in the division is dependent on job description.

Mr Joshua Muthangya, an ICT professional employed by TSC at the same Division, testified that the claimant stopped deductions of Sh33,382 towards Grace Nyakanini's loan from Equity Bank which had a balance of Sh2,236,594 at 14.35pm on November 27, 2017.

On December 5, 2017, the court heard, that the claimant again stopped deduction of Sh5,715 towards Nyakanini's loan with a balance of Sh394,335 from Mwalimu Sacco.

Further, she stopped deduction of Sh1,955 towards the same loan with a balance of Sh109,490.

The expert witness denied that the password could be hacked and contended that the password could only be used by other people if the owner was careless in handling the same by revealing it, or by failing to terminate the transactions.

However, the claimant told court that TSC had not proved her involvement in the fraudulent transactions yet it proceeded to anchor her termination on the said transaction.

No rebuttal

But Justice Makau ruled that the evidence of the expert that the password of the claimant was used in committing the fraud was not rebutted at all and so it cannot be wished away.

"It is trite that official passwords are top secret and that it is upto the system users to safeguard their password by not revealing the same to other people or by leaving transactions in the system unterminated," said justice Makau.

He also observed the TSC T-Pay online system was accessible from outside TSC premises because it was intended to serve both internal users and third parties including financial institutions.

T-pay is an online platform that can be accessed by both staff and lenders that advance loans to them, the court heard from witnesses.