Nigeria: Bandits Ambush Vigilantes, Kill 17 in Niger

Uwe Dedering/Wikimedia
Niger State.
4 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — No fewer than 17 members of the local security outfit in Dukku town of Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State were on Wednesday ambushed and killed by bandits.

The vigilantes however killed three of the attackers.

THISDAY gathered that the Dukku community, worried by the frequent attacks by bandits, had mobilised to take the battle to the bandits who were said to be based in the Iri forests in the area.

According to eye witnesses, the plan to attack the bandits leaked, resulting in the bandits ambushing the men of the vigilante in the forest, killing 17 of them while the vigilantes reportedly killed three bandits.

When contacted by THISDAY, the Chairman of Rijau LGA, Alhaji Bawa Bello, confirmed the incident.

Bello said: "Yes, it happened; we killed some of the bandits and the bandits killed some of our men

"I have submitted a written report to the Commissioner for Local Government who is our boss. He should give you the details," Bello said.

The commissioner for local government, Sarkindaji could not be reached to give details of the attack

The Police have not reacted to the incident.

Meanwhile the latest report on Wednesday nights attack on Kagara town has revealed that five people, including a woman and a policeman were killed, with 12 others kidnapped by armed men who raided the town.

The Chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Ismaila Modibo when contacted gave the update, saying no fewer than eight people were injured in the attack.

Modibo however said that the bandits were not successful in their attempt to steal money from a first generation bank in the town.

"The bank robbery was not successful," Modibo said.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police Alhaji Adamu Usman carried out an on-the-spot visit to the troubled town yesterday.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has in the meantime appealed to the people of the state "to remain calm as government is on top of the security situation in the state."

Bello however appealed to the people to always avail the security agencies with information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the society.

