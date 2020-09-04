Nigeria: Magu - Salami Panel Gets Six-Week Extension

4 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — There are indications that the presidential panel investigating the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was granted a six-week extension by the presidency.

PR News reported that the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ayo Salami applied to the presidency to grant him approval to travel to the United Kingdom to interview a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke.

But in a chat with THISDAY, Counsel to Magu, Mr Wahab Shittu, said Magu's legal team was not in the picture of the development.

"We are not aware of that. We don't know of any extension. They do not communicate with us", he said.

The report said Salami applied to travel to the United Kingdom to "investigate" the case of a former Minister of Petroluem Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was accused of financial misappropriation.

The report said a former Chairman of the Pension Task Force, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, was also allegedly encouraged to submit a petition and testify against Magu.

