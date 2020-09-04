Ethiopia: Ethio-Germany Energy Cooperation Launches Competition On Energy Solutions

2 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — An Innovation Competition on "Decentralized Energy Solutions for Ethiopia," was officially launched in a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday.

Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy organized the competition in partnership with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, dubbed Ethio-German Energy Cooperation.

According to the Ministry, the launching ceremony was held in the presence of over 90 participants including government officials of Ethiopia and Germany as well as private sector representatives and innovators.

"Decentralized Energy Solutions for Ethiopia" aims at supporting national efforts being carried out in Ethiopia to enhance rural community's access to electricity through decentralized energy solutions.

The innovations to be presented for the competition should be environmental friendly, reliable, sustainable and available with affordable price, the ministry indicated.

They are also expected to be more beneficial to the development of key social sectors including water, health and the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopian students, researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to partake in the competition.

It was learned that the Ethio-German Energy Cooperation was established in November 2019 with a joint declaration of intent between the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia, Sileshi Bekele and the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Peter Altmaier on the establishment of a project-based energy cooperation.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

