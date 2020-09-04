Liberia: Afriland First Bank Launches Mobile App 'Sara' to Promote Convenience, Financial Safety for Customers, Others

Monrovia — As part of effort to boost digital banking in Liberia, Afriland First Bank Liberia has launched its digital banking platform from customers as well as people who do not have direct accounts with the banks.

On Wednesday, September 2, dozens of Afriland's staff, in excitement joined the bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board of Directors at its headquarters on Crown Hill, Broad Street to launch the platform named "Sara banking and Sara Money."

In a statement, CEO Robert Nkous said the platform, will amongst other things provide convenience, reliance and financial safety to the bank's many 'valued' customers as well as those who do not have direct accounts with the bank.

Mr. Nkous further explained that the products allow for customers to carry on various banking transaction in the comfort of their homes and offices.

The service, he adds, is reliant because it is guaranteed to run on a 24-hours basis, which enables customers to have access to their accounts or funds throughout.

On account of the vast experience gained from implementing the project in other countries, the bank's CEO stated that management has put in place security measures that are geared towards mitigating more risks associated with digital banking products in general.

How does it work?

The get access to the platform, all you need to do is to download the mobile app 'Sara' from Google play store and once downloaded, customers will be able to transfer money from one account to another within Afriland First Bank Liberia network and other banks as well.

Customers will also be able to deposit and withdraw cash at all AFBL branches, including RCFI/MC2 (community banks) across Liberia, transfer money directly to other major mobile wallets operated in Liberia.

In addition, the bank noted that to ensure more convenience, and continuous access to finance , it has also launched its agency banking product which further extends our coverage in various community in Montserrado and to over 12 RCFI/MC2s all across Liberia areas where there are very little or low presence of banks at all.

Mr. Nkous further that Government's taxes can be paid directly from the bank, check account balance and review statements, pay school fees and purchase airtime and goods from super markets.

"We have seen you in queue in banking halls, traveling for distances and sometimes evening their jobs and other important activities to make it on time to collect cash to make payment or meet other obligations," Mr. Nkous said.

"Worry no more because with Sara Money and Sara banking, you have your bank in your hands."