Liberia: Myarea App Launches Mobile Ridesharing App

Monrovia — MyArea, an app powered ridesharing company, owned and operated by Liberians on Friday, August 28 launched its mobile ridesharing App, offering car rides in Montserrado, Margibi and other counties.

Speaking at the ceremony, Solomon Kieh Garpue, Office Manager disclosed that the company is here to partner with private vehicle owners, keh-keh riders and rental companies to connect them with commuters which enable them to make money appropriately.

"As part of the ridesharing agreement, potential drivers to be qualified must be in good standing with the Liberia National Police by obtaining a police clearance, submit a valid driver license, current vehicle registration and insurance", said Garpue.

He emphasized that, vehicle will be subjected to a check to make sure it is roadworthy in line with the vehicle and traffic standards, most importantly comfortable for commuters.

At the same time during the launching, a practical session led by James-Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr brand consultant demonstrated step by step producers in using MyArea app, followed with a questions and answers interaction with invitees.

Leading the exercise, Cole demonstrated how easy and simple the app is. He asserted that it is based on how swift you are. It takes a minute to sign-up as a commuter (passenger). Firstly, you will have to download the app from Google playstore or IOS Apple store, create an account, top (recharge) your account, order a ride and make payment through MyArea App using a QR technology.

He said, commuters can top up their account by counting the customer service agent and transact through mobile money, numbers are: Lonestar 0888942929 and Orange Money 0777788663. He however, acknowledged that in the coming days, MyArea top up vouchers will be made available at major hotels, restaurants, gas stations in and around Liberia in the coming days.

Cole underlined that considering the economy, MyArea has unveiled three ride types with the cheapest based fare in West Africa. The ride types include Keh-keh-A US$ 0.85, MyArea A US$ 2.10 and MyArea A+ US$ 2.60.

Meanwhile, the newest mobile transport app has generated considerable interest amongst Liberians, speaking at the ceremony, Al-Varney Rogers, President of the Louis Arthur Grimes Student Association (LAWSU), lauded MyArea for such innovation and called on Liberians to make use of the app because it's easy and convenient for commuters to request transport to or from their selected destination.

Rogers stressed that this is something we should celebrate because, if we have transformation in all of over sectors, our society will grow. MyArea is not taking jobs from people but instead they are creating jobs and opportunities for people to earn and making transportation convenient through a unique platform.

Also speaking on behalf of the Liberia National Police, Inspector Alex G. Neewray, Deputy Chief, Special Investigative Unit, Crime Service Division congratulated the management of MyArea and plead the LNP support to the vetting process of drivers and noted that the LNP will send their recommendation in the coming days.