Liberia: Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan in Coma After Massive Stroke

4 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan is in coma at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center after doctors managed to put a drain in his brain to stabilize a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Sources informed FrontPageAfrica that Mr. Nyepan remained unconscious up to press time last night.

He was rushed to the JFK Hospital Thursday evening after he fell off, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe told FrontPage Africa. Minister Nagbe couldn't give further detail. FrontPageAfrica, however, gathered that he suffered a massive brain hemorrhage.

Multiple sources in government confirmed to FrontPageAfrica late Thursday that the Minister did not have any long-term illness and had lunch with a couple of senior administration officials Thursday afternoon.

FrontPageAffrica has learned that President George Manneh Weah has been informed and plans are being made to try to get the minister out of the country for further treatment.

A former Senator from Sinoe County, Mr. Nyenpan, 54, was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2016 as Minister of Public Works.

Mr. Nyenpan won his seat in the 2005 general elections, running on the ticket of the Alliance for Peace & Democracy (APD).

During his time in the Senate, Mr. Nyenpan served as Co-Chair - Public Works & Rural Development; Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism and was a Member of the Executive; Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs; Maritime; Planning and Economic committees.

Ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases. Of those who survive, about 665 suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.

